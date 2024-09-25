Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the ministers noted that the cultural and religious commonality between Azerbaijan and Iran is one of the key factors in the development of relations between the two countries, and the importance of regular contacts between the relevant bodies and officials of the two countries for the sustainability of bilateral relations was emphasized, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az. It was stressed that with the presence of strong political will on both sides as a basis for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, Baku is fully committed to cooperation based on good neighborliness, equality, mutual respect and benefit, and the importance of Azerbaijan's efforts to continue and further develop this cooperation was emphasized.The importance of the activities of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in intensifying cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, transport and communications, as well as in identifying projects of mutual interest was emphasized. It was noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which Azerbaijan will host, creates additional opportunities for Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation.The Iranian minister was informed in detail about the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that the most serious obstacle to the conclusion of a final peace treaty is the continuation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in a number of legal and political documents of Armenia, primarily in its constitution.It was noted that the rapid militarization and increase in military support for Armenia by various states against the background of ongoing revanchist tendencies in this country are detrimental to efforts to establish security and stability in the region.The top Azerbaijani and Iranian diplomats also exchanged views on other issues of common interest.

News.Az