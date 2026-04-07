Two hurt after missile targets administrative building in Sharjah

Two hurt after missile targets administrative building in Sharjah

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Authorities in Sharjah are addressing an incident involving a ballistic missile fired from Iran, which hit an administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the Central Region on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted one ballistic missile and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran on the same day, 7 April 2026.

News.Az