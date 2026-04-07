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Two hurt after missile targets administrative building in Sharjah

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Two hurt after missile targets administrative building in Sharjah
AFP Photo

Authorities in Sharjah are addressing an incident involving a ballistic missile fired from Iran, which hit an administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the Central Region on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

According to Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the incident resulted in two Pakistani nationals sustaining moderate injuries. Both were transferred to hospital to receive medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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