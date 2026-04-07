Two hurt after missile targets administrative building in Sharjah
AFP Photo
Authorities in Sharjah are addressing an incident involving a ballistic missile fired from Iran, which hit an administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the Central Region on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
According to Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the incident resulted in two Pakistani nationals sustaining moderate injuries. Both were transferred to hospital to receive medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted one ballistic missile and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran on the same day, 7 April 2026.
By Ulviyya Salmanli