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Baku Open 2026 set to welcome competitors from 12 countries

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Baku Open 2026 set to welcome competitors from 12 countries
Photo credit: digitalgametechnology.com

The "Baku Open - 2026" International Chess Festival will take place in the capital, Baku, from April 28 to May 6.

The tournament will feature 150 top-seeded chess players from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, China, England, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, the USA, Uzbekistan, and FIDE flag player, News.Az reports, citing local media.

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The 9-round Swiss system competition which will consist of 3 tournaments (A, B and C), offers a total prize fund of USD 50,000.

The opening ceremony of the competition, co-organized by Azerbaijan Chess Federation and Ministry of Youth and Sports, will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall, on April 28.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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