Kazakhstan to raise coal output to 128.9 mln tons in 2026

Kazakhstan to raise coal output to 128.9 mln tons in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan plans to increase coal output to 128.9 million tons in 2026,says Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

Coal output totaled 115.9 million tons in 2025, up 7 percent year on year, Akkenzhenov said. About 85.9 million tons were used domestically, mainly in power generation and industry, while 30 million tons were exported to countries including Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, India and Malaysia, he added, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Who is Mircea Lucescu and why does he matter in football history?

Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO

India faces growing threat from climate extremes

President Aliyev meets Turkish top prosecutor to discuss expanding cooperation - PHOTO

Kazakhstan ranks 10th in the world for coal reserves, estimated at 33.6 billion tons, sufficient to support coal production for up to 300 years, he said.

News.Az