UN condemns surge in attacks on Sudanese hospitals and civilians

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UN humanitarians warn that ongoing drone attacks in Sudan are killing civilians and crippling critical infrastructure as the conflict nears its third year.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the strikes are increasingly hitting populated areas and health facilities, restricting access to essential services, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

"These attacks further restrict access to health care at a time when it is needed most," said WHO Representative to Sudan Shible Sahbani, who called for the protection of patients and health workers.

In White Nile State, a drone strike on Al-Jabalain Hospital killed 10 health workers and injured 22, disrupting care. OCHA says such incidents reflect a wider pattern, with the World Health Organization verifying over 200 attacks on healthcare since the war began, causing more than 2,000 deaths.

In Blue Nile State, strikes on a market in Balila village reportedly killed seven civilians. Violence is also driving displacement, with the International Organization for Migration reporting that over 10,000 people have fled Kurmuk, many crossing into Ethiopia.

OCHA says displaced families in Ed Damazine face severe shortages of food, healthcare, and shelter, with heightened risks of violence. Despite this, aid efforts continue, with nearly $200 million allocated to assist 4 million people. Meanwhile, over 1.6 million have returned to Khartoum, where dangers persist.

UNICEF Representative Sheldon Yett said attacks on hospitals "are a grave violation of children's rights," adding that they deprive children of critical services and protection during vulnerable moments.

The agencies said that attacks on health facilities, staff, and patients violate international humanitarian law and deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis. They called on all parties to respect and protect health care, ensure the safety of civilians and aid workers, and allow sustained access to essential services.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023 has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, according to international organizations.

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with UN chief Antonio Guterres’ envoy Pekka Haavisto holding talks, including in Nairobi, with key actors. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says parties have shown willingness to cooperate, but urgent funding and a ceasefire are needed, with the 2026 plan only 16% funded.

News.Az