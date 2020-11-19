Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov grabs gold at European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov won a gold medal for the Azerbaijani team on the very first day of the European Championship in the Czech Republic's capital Prague.

Safarov, competing in the 66 kg weight category, became the European champion, defeating judokas from Italy, Slovakia, Germany, Serbia, and Israel.

345 athletes from 40 European countries participate in the European Judo Championship. The Continental Championship will end on November 21.

News.Az