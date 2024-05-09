Azerbaijani judoka wins license for Olympics in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler achieved such success at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Istanbul.In the semi-finals, the athlete in the up to 60 kg weight category met with Razvan Arnaut (Romania). Mamedov won with a score of 8:2 and won the right to participate in the Olympic Games in the French capital.The Azerbaijani wrestler, who defeated Alexander Jurkans (Latvia) and Christopher Kramer (Germany) (10:1), as well as Michal Trac (Turkey) (5:1) at the previous stages, became the owner of the first license of the Azerbaijani national team at the competition in Istanbul.Today two more fighters of the Azerbaijani national team will compete for licenses for Paris 2024.

News.Az