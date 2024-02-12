Azerbaijani karate fighters win eight European medals in Tbilisi

Azerbaijani karate fighters have captured eight medals, including two golds, at the European Cadet, Junior & 21 Championship held in Tbilisi, Georgia, News.Az reports.

Farid Hajizade and Aslan Dostuyev secured the tournament`s glory in the 55kg and 61kg weight divisions respectively.

Osman Osmanli (+84kg) and Jahangir Gayibov (+70kg) clinched silver medals, while Huseyn Mammadli (67kg), Aladdin Malikov (63kg), Ravan Abbasov (57kg), and Vusal Gambarov (52kg) scooped bronze medals of the championship.

The event welcomed 1,166 athletes from 49 countries.

