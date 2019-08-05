Azerbaijani manufacturers to be able to export their products to European market free of charge

The producers of Azerbaijan will be able to export their products to the European market freely, a source, acting in the electron trade field, told APA-Economics.

According to the source, the project will be carried out together with International Trade Centre.

“Azerbaijan side has submitted its suggestions to the ITC and got positive response related to the issue. A stock will be established in the free trade zone of Spain in the framework of the project and any Azerbaijani producer will freely be able to supply his products there. Sale of the products from the stock will be conducted via electron commerce. The products will already been gathered in the stock”, the source said.

At the moment, products of about 10 Azerbaiajani manufacturers are exported to the US market.

