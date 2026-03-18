How Nvidia is betting on a trillion dollar AI future

How Nvidia is betting on a trillion dollar AI future

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Nvidia has said revenue opportunities from its artificial intelligence chips could reach at least $1tn by 2027, sharply raising its outlook as demand for AI technology continues to surge.

Speaking at its annual developer conference, chief executive Jensen Huang unveiled new chip designs and systems, while highlighting growing demand for “inference” computing, where AI systems respond to queries in real time, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

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The company has been a dominant force in training AI models, but now faces rising competition in inference fromrivals developing custom chips.

Despite strong earnings and upbeat forecasts, concerns remain about whether the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure can be sustained.

Nvidia’s shares have been largely flat in recent months, as investors question whether heavy investment in the AI ecosystem will deliver long term returns.

Analysts also warn that cheaper and more specialised chips could challenge Nvidia’s dominance, potentially forcing it to cut prices and margins.

News.Az