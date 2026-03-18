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Iranian missiles hit multiple sites in Riyadh – VIDEO

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Iranian missiles hit multiple sites in Riyadh – VIDEO
Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Iranian missiles have struck several locations in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, according to initial reports.

News.Az, citing the portal Clash Report, presents a video showing the Iranian strikes on multiple sites in Riyadh.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned of imminent strikes targeting major oil and gas facilities in Gulf countries, urging civilians and workers to evacuate areas near critical energy infrastructure.

The IRGC issued an “urgent warning” to citizens and residents near several facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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