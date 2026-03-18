US producer prices surge, inflation fears deepen

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Producer prices in the United States rose faster than expected in February, signaling persistent inflationary pressures that analysts warn could intensify further amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to the latest data, the U.S. producer price index for final demand increased by 0.7 percent in February, accelerating from a 0.5 percent rise in January. The figure significantly exceeded economists’ expectations of a 0.3 percent increase, with higher services costs identified as the primary driver behind the uptick, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Analysts note that the stronger-than-anticipated data reflects underlying inflationary momentum already present in supply chains before recent global disruptions. “The large upside surprise in February confirms that inflationary pressures were building even prior to the surge in oil prices,” analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

On an annual basis, producer prices climbed by 3.4 percent in the twelve months through February, surpassing forecasts that had projected no change from January’s 2.9 percent increase. The data underscores continued challenges for policymakers attempting to steer inflation toward target levels.

Elements of the producer price index feed into the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation. Core PCE is estimated to have risen by 3.1 percent year on year in February, unchanged from January but still notably above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting, as officials weigh persistent inflationary pressures against signs of a softening labor market. Recent employment data has indicated mixed conditions, complicating the central bank’s policy outlook.

Adding to the uncertainty is the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The situation has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments through which roughly one fifth of the world’s supply passes.

Oil prices have surged sharply since the conflict began in late February, heightening concerns that elevated energy costs could feed through into broader price levels in the coming months. Economists warn that sustained disruptions to energy markets may reinforce inflationary pressures, potentially limiting the Federal Reserve’s ability to pivot toward monetary easing in the near term.

News.Az