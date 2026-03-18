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One person died after a cable car cabin at a Swiss ski resort crashed down a snowy mountainside during strong winds on Wednesday.

A police ⁠spokesperson told reporters that one ⁠person sustained ‌fatal injuries although the exact cause ⁠of death had not been confirmed. ​The ‌individual, whose identity was ⁠not disclosed, ​was the only person in the gondola, said police, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A ⁠helicopter had been dispatched ​to the scene in the ski resort of Engelberg in central ⁠Switzerland, air-rescue service Rega said.

Investigations into how the accident took place are ongoing, the Nidwalden ​cantonal police ⁠said.

News.Az