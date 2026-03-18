AI agent hype lifts stocks after Nvidia remarks

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Shares linked to artificial intelligence surged after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang described a new platform as a potential turning point for the industry.

Speaking about the OpenClaw framework, Huang called it a “ChatGPT moment for AI agents”, pointing to a shift from chatbots to systems capable of carrying out real world tasks, News.az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

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The platform, which runs locally on devices, allows AI agents to use tools, retain memory and interact with applications, raising expectations for wider adoption.

Stocks tied to the technology, particularly in China, rose sharply following the comments, with investors betting on rapid growth in the emerging sector.

Analysts say companies developing AI models and agent platforms could benefit most, as competition intensifies to build systems that can reason and act autonomously.

News.Az