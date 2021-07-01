Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani military pilots destroy ground targets at int’l exercises in Turkey (VIDEO)

On the next day of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, military pilots of the Azerbaijan Air Force, avoiding imaginary enemy’s air defense means, accomplished tasks of destroying its ground targets, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani military pilots demonstrated professionalism and successfully fulfilled assigned tasks.

