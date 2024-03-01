Azerbaijani minister informs Kenya’s president about preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev has met with President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on the sidelines of the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), News.Az reports.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting COP29, the President of Kenya expressed confidence in Azerbaijan’s successful organization of this prestigious international event.

Emphasizing the important experience of Kenya as one of the leading countries in promoting climate change and green energy, President William Samoei Ruto affirmed the readiness of Kenya to take active part in the COP29 process, and provide all possible support to Azerbaijan.

The President of Kenya emphasized his country’s interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, and in this regard, he invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Kenya.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev provided details regarding Azerbaijan's COP29 preparations.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kenya and Azerbaijan, the minister underlined that bilateral cooperation would be further expanded within the framework of COP29, and a solid foundation created for the development of relations in various fields in the coming years.

News.Az