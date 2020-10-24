Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy attempts to attack our units were suppressed

At noon on October 24, units of the armed forces of Armenia attempted to attack the units of the Azerbaijan Army from the side of the Syunik-Zangilan road, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The enemy facing fierce resistance from our units was forced to retreat. There are prisoners captured from enemy forces.


News.Az 

