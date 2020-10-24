Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy attempts to attack our units were suppressed
- 24 Oct 2020 17:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
At noon on October 24, units of the armed forces of Armenia attempted to attack the units of the Azerbaijan Army from the side of the Syunik-Zangilan road, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The enemy facing fierce resistance from our units was forced to retreat. There are prisoners captured from enemy forces.