Azerbaijani Naval Forces launch preparatory training for divers (VIDEO)

The Diver Training Facility of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces has launched a preparatory training for divers in accordance with the training plan approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

During the training aimed at achieving combat coordination, servicemen work out various specific exercises under the diving training program, pass diving training standards and improve their underwater combat skills.

Servicemen improve their combat, physical and professional training in the obstacle course for various purposes.

