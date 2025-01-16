Azerbaijani oil price approaches $85 per barrel
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the global market rose by $1.22, or 1.46%, reaching $84.78 per barrel.Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $82.29 per barrel, News.Az reports.
For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest all-time price was $149.66 in July 2008.