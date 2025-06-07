News.az
Tag:
Azeri Light
Azerbaijan oil rises 4.4% to $68.51 on global markets
10 Jan 2026-13:00
Azerbaijani oil price nears $73 amid market gains
18 Jul 2025-11:33
Azerbaijani oil nears $83 after sharp price surge
20 Jun 2025-10:13
Azerbaijani oil price nears $80 amid global market gains
18 Jun 2025-10:32
Azerbaijani oil price rises above $73 for first time since April
13 Jun 2025-10:34
Azerbaijani oil price rises to nearly $72 per barrel
11 Jun 2025-10:28
Azerbaijani oil price rises above $70 per barrel
07 Jun 2025-13:36
Azerbaijani oil price approaches $70
04 Jun 2025-10:23
Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $67 in global markets
24 May 2025-11:42
Azerbaijani oil prices edge up in global markets
22 May 2025-10:16
