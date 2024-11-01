News.az
Tag:
Global Market
Azerbaijani oil price surges amid global market fluctuations
15 Apr 2025-10:54
Azerbaijani oil price jumps in global market
27 Mar 2025-11:13
Auto stocks tumble as US tariffs threaten profit margins
27 Mar 2025-10:12
Global silver market faces strain amid trade war concerns
18 Mar 2025-11:45
Crypto Weekly Recap:
Global market loses $200 Billion following security breach
23 Feb 2025-12:21
Azerbaijani oil price sees modest rise in global market
18 Feb 2025-10:58
Brussels vs. Washington: New tariffs could trigger global market shockwaves – Expert opinions
12 Feb 2025-11:40
European, US futures dip as Asian stocks rise on Chinese market support
23 Jan 2025-11:56
Azerbaijani oil price approaches $85 per barrel
16 Jan 2025-10:34
US manufacturing output continued to decline in October
01 Nov 2024-20:14
Latest News
Berlin to host conference on Sudan aid
US intercepts fifth sanctioned tanker, controls Venezuelan oil
US to exit 66 international bodies, impacting climate efforts
Secret meeting details fuel fresh controversy over AZAL crash
Why Iran’s protests keep returning despite years of repression
Majid Takht Ravanchi: Armenia-Iran strategic partnership document in progress
EU states approve controversial Mercosur deal with Latin America
Vietnam launches national tourism platform
Finnish premier calls US Greenland remarks a "tactic"
Cuba faces greater vulnerability following Maduro's capture
