Azerbaijani oil price jumps above $75 mark again in global markets

Azerbaijani oil price jumps above $75 mark again in global markets

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the world market has increased by $0.53, or 0.7%, reaching $75.37 per barrel.

Meanwhile, February futures for Brent crude were trading at $71.84 per barrel, News.Az reports.For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az