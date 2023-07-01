Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.85 per barrel on June 30, increasing by $1.89 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.37 per barrel, also up by $1.89 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.64 per barrel, growing by $2.33 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.93 compared to the previous price and made up $74.97 per barrel on June 30.

News.Az