Azerbaijani oil price sees modest rise in global market

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.19, or 0.25%, reaching $76.80 per barrel in the global market.

Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $75.34 per barrel, News.Az reports.

For 2025, the average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget is set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

