Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the global market rose by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $78.33 per barrel.

November futures for Brent crude were trading at $72.69 per barrel, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani state budget for 2024 has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

