Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the global market rose by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $78.33 per barrel.

November futures for Brent crude were trading at $72.69 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani state budget for 2024 has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      