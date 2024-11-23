Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $76 in global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.92, or 1.22%, reaching $76.52 per barrel on the world market.

Meanwhile, January futures for Brent crude were traded at $75.17 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The average oil price for Azerbaijan's state budget in 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

