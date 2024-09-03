Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete reaches Paris 2024 final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva advanced to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Valiyeva, competing in the T13 category, secured her place in the final by completing the 100-meter distance in 11.81 seconds during the qualifying stage, News.Az reports.The final is scheduled to start at 22:13 (Baku time).Notably, Lamiya Valiyeva is the reigning champion from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and a four-time world champion.Currently, Azerbaijan is ranked 27th in the Paris 2024 medal standings with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

