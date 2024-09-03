Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete reaches Paris 2024 final
Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva advanced to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.Valiyeva, competing in the T13 category, secured her place in the final by completing the 100-meter distance in 11.81 seconds during the qualifying stage, News.Az reports.
The final is scheduled to start at 22:13 (Baku time).
Notably, Lamiya Valiyeva is the reigning champion from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and a four-time world champion.
Currently, Azerbaijan is ranked 27th in the Paris 2024 medal standings with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.