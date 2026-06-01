Alabama baseball edges Oklahoma State in extras

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A thrilling extra-innings battle on Sunday, May 31, saw Alabama outlast Oklahoma State in a highly competitive matchup during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship. The high-stakes game remained a tight, two-run affair for the vast majority of the afternoon before exploding in extra frames.

Alabama fought back late, scoring a crucial single run in the bottom of the eighth inning to knot the game up at 6-6. After both powerhouse programs failed to cross home plate in the ninth, the game was forced into extra innings, News.Az reports, citing Sporting News.

The real fireworks began in the top of the 10th. Following a clutch single by Lebron that moved Kroberger into scoring position, Neal crushed a dramatic three-run home run over the right-field fence to break the tie. Oklahoma State attempted a late rally in the bottom of the 11th, answering with a Shull single that advanced Wallace and brought Smithwick home. However, the Cowboys were only able to muster a single run in the frame, cutting their deficit short.

Alabama ultimately sealed the 9-7 victory, racking up 13 hits along the way, while Oklahoma State fell just short despite out-hitting the Crimson Tide with 14 hits on the day.

News.Az