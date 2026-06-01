Argentina's Messi arrives in Kansas City for World Cup campaign - VIDEO

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The biggest star in the world’s most popular sport has arrived in Kansas City.

Argentina’s star forward and global football icon Lionel Messi landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing KMBC.

His arrival came several hours after the rest of the defending World Cup champions, Argentina, had already touched down at Kansas City International Airport.

Argentina will be based in the Kansas City area for the opening phase of the tournament, using Sporting Kansas City’s training facility in Kansas City, Kansas, as its World Cup base camp. The team is set to begin its title defense on June 16 against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium.

¡MESSI YA ATERRIZÓ EN KANSAS CITY! 🔥



El campeón del mundo llega a la ciudad donde debutará Argentina en la Copa del Mundo 🏆 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/w0ddyXnmdX — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 1, 2026

This tournament could mark Messi’s final World Cup appearance.

For many fans, the moment was unforgettable.

“He's a legend. I wanted to see him land and I wanted to try to get his autograph,” said fan Jack Yamada. “I was in shock. Honestly, I was struggling to recognize which one he was at first, but it's pretty easy to find him once he got off, which is just an insane feeling.”

Messi played a key role in helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and remains one of the main attractions of the 2026 tournament.

Argentina will continue to use the Kansas City region as its base camp throughout the early stage of the competition.

The defending champions are scheduled to begin training on Monday.

News.Az