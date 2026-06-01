Blockbuster clash: Sabalenka faces Osaka at French Open

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Four-time Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka are set to face each other in a high-profile French Open encounter on Monday, marking the first women’s night match at the tournament in three years, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

World number one Sabalenka is expected to face a serious challenge as she continues her pursuit of a first French Open title, having suffered a narrow defeat to Coco Gauff in last year’s final.

Osaka, meanwhile, has reached the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career, showing improved comfort on clay courts in Paris.

The match will be only the fourth meeting between the two star players, with all previous encounters taking place at the last-16 stage of tournaments. Osaka won their first meeting during her run to the 2018 US Open title, after which they did not meet again until this year.

Sabalenka defeated Osaka in straight sets at Indian Wells earlier this season, before coming from a set down to win their Madrid Open clash.

The winner of this match will advance to face either former Australian Open champion Madison Keys or Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals.

Speaking about Osaka, Sabalenka praised her return to form after taking a break from tennis in 2023 to give birth to her daughter.

“It’s great, great to see her back on her level. Maybe not at her best level, but she’s back, she’s fighting, she’s building her level,” Sabalenka said. “It’s nice to see her. She’s a great player, great person. I feel like I really enjoy our battles. It’s high-level matches, and I really enjoy when somebody pushes me to the limit.”

Osaka, who initially struggled after returning to the tour, reached the US Open semi-finals last year, marking her first appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 Australian Open.

“I really wanted to make it a goal to do really well on clay and grass,” Osaka said. “I don’t want this to be my last round. I want to keep going. I just want to keep focusing on every match.”

In Paris, Osaka has also drawn attention for her sequined gold outfit, which she said was inspired by the Eiffel Tower at night, though she indicated she may change her attire for the night session.

Elsewhere in the draw, the last remaining French player Diane Parry aims to continue her run against Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, while 28th seed Anastasia Potapova faces Anna Kalinskaya after her win over defending champion Coco Gauff.

News.Az