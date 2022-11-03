Azerbaijani parliament discusses bill on state budget for 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis held another meeting of the autumn session on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The meeting’s agenda includes the bill on the “State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023”.

According to the bill, the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for the next year are forecasted at the level of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), and expenditures - 33.3 billion manat ($19.5 billion).

