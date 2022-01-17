Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Montenegrin Parliament

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with President of the Parliament of Montenegro Aleksa Bečić.

They noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are successfully developing in various areas, and expressed confidence that Aleksa Bečić`s visit will give impetus to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also discussed prospects of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, tourism and other fields.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

