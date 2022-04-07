Azerbaijani PM meets with WB Regional Director for S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus on April 6, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing the partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, as well as outlined the recent joint projects implemented in various directions.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing economic, structural and institutional reforms in Azerbaijan, addressed measures on diversifying the economy, developing the non-oil sector, and increasing competitiveness. The parties highly appreciated the World Bank's support for Azerbaijan in these areas.

Moreover, they reviewed issues on Azerbaijan's development priorities, the World Bank's support for the 'Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026', the bank's project portfolio in the country and its participation in the restoration of liberated territories. Partnership prospects in various fields have also been discussed.

