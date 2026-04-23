Bitcoin pulls back from $80K as altcoins lose momentum

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Bitcoin has edged lower after briefly moving close to the $80,000 level on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency traded at $77,794, still showing a 0.4% gain over the past 24 hours. Earlier in the session, it reached a high of $79,388 before gradually easing during overnight trading, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 24-hour low was recorded at $77,464 on Thursday morning, putting the total range of the move at around $1,900.

Other major cryptocurrencies also declined. Ether (ETH) fell 0.7% to $2,344, XRP (XRP) dropped 1.7% to $1.42, Solana (SOL) decreased 1.5% to $85.83, and BNB slipped 0.6% to $635.

In traditional markets, Brent crude remained above $95 per barrel as the United States continued its naval blockade on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports, while Iran kept the Strait largely closed to most international shipping. Iranian gunboats also reportedly fired on commercial vessels in the waterway on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s April 7 ceasefire remains in place “indefinitely,” although Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Islamabad on Tuesday was cancelled after Iran refused to send a delegation. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump has not set a fixed deadline for an Iranian response or proposal.

Market performance across the top cryptocurrencies shows divergence. Bitcoin is up around 4% for the week, while most other major digital assets are moving within a 2% range in either direction. Ether and Solana are both slightly down over the same period.

This divergence suggests that gains are concentrated in Bitcoin rather than being driven by broad participation across the crypto market. In similar conditions, analysts often interpret such movements as narrow, rather than widely supported, momentum.

News.Az