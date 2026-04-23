Netflix shares surge after $25B buyback approval

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Netflix on Thursday announced that its board has authorized an additional $25 billion share repurchase program, adding to a buyback plan that had already been approved in December 2024, with no set expiration date, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of the streaming giant increased by 1.5% in premarket trading following the announcement.

Netflix had earlier indicated that it intended to resume share repurchases while allocating around $20 billion this year to investments in films and television, after deciding to walk away from a deal to acquire assets from Warner Bros. Discovery.

News.Az