Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 7.1M for road construction in Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for reconstruction of 6-18th km-part of Baku-Guba-Russian border highway.

According to the order AZN 7.1 million was allocated from state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for reconstruction of 6-18th km-part of Baku-Guba-Russian border highway.

Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.

