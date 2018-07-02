Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 7.1M for road construction in Baku
02 Jul 2018
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for reconstruction of 6-18th km-part of Baku-Guba-Russian border highway.
According to the order AZN 7.1 million was allocated from state budget to the State Motor Road Agency for reconstruction of 6-18th km-part of Baku-Guba-Russian border highway.
Ministry of Finance is to provide funding.
