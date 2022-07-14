Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president approves law on execution of 2021 state budget

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021, News.Az reports.

According to the document, the execution of the state budget for last year was approved with revenues of 26,396,285,000 manat ($15.53 billion) and expenses of 27,422,420,200 manat ($16.13 billion).


honor Patriotic War martyrs

