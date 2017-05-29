Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev phoned Hassan Rouhani

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a telephone, call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, APA reports.

The head of state extended his congratulations to Iranian president and people on his re-election as President of Iran and on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, wished Hassan Rouhani success in his future activities and the Iranian people prosperity and development, APA reports.

Hassan Rouhani thanked for the attention and congratulations, in his turn congratulated Azerbaijani president and people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and 28 May - Republic Day, wished the Azerbaijani people prosperity.

The presidents discussed many aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional security issues, construction of the North-South railway, oil and gas cooperation, investment, tourism and agriculture sectors.

News.Az

News.Az