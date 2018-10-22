Azerbaijani president inaugurates Imishli-Otuziki-Garagashli highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Imishli-Otuziki-Garagashli highway, AZERTAC reports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

