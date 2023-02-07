Azerbaijani rescuers pull 3 people alive from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rescue forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have pulled out three people alive, as well as ten dead bodies from the rubble in brotherly Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province hit by powerful earthquakes, the ministry told News.Az.

The dead bodies were handed over to the Turkish authorities.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, a group of rescue forces from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) arrived in Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, launching search and rescue operations in the quake-hit areas.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.





News.Az