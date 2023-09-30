Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as a result of sniper fire from the territory of Armenia

At noon on September 30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifles opened fire on the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ashaghi Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Aa result of sniper fire, serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Orujov Vusal Kheybali became Shehid (Martyr).

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deepest condolences to the relatives of the Shehid (Martyr).

May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!

News.Az