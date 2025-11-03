Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani speaker attends Grand Egyptian Museum opening

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani speaker attends Grand Egyptian Museum opening
Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova participated in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum during her working visit to Egypt.

According to the Milli Majlis, the event was attended by state, government, and parliamentary leaders from various countries, News.Az reports.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi delivered a welcoming speech. The ceremony continued with an artistic program showcasing Egyptian culture, followed by an exhibition of the museum’s most iconic artifacts.

The Grand Egyptian Museum features exhibits from various periods of Egyptian civilization and houses more than 100,000 artifacts.

News about - Azerbaijani speaker attends Grand Egyptian Museum opening

Photo: Azerbaijani Milli Majlis

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      