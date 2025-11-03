Azerbaijani speaker attends Grand Egyptian Museum opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova participated in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum during her working visit to Egypt.

According to the Milli Majlis, the event was attended by state, government, and parliamentary leaders from various countries, News.Az reports.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi delivered a welcoming speech. The ceremony continued with an artistic program showcasing Egyptian culture, followed by an exhibition of the museum’s most iconic artifacts.

The Grand Egyptian Museum features exhibits from various periods of Egyptian civilization and houses more than 100,000 artifacts.

Photo: Azerbaijani Milli Majlis

News.Az