Azerbaijani speaker arrives in Cairo for working visit

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Cairo, Egypt, for a working visit, according to a parliamentary source.

Gafarova was welcomed at the International Airport by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador Walid Shams, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Elkhan Polukhov, and other officials, News.Az reports.

During the visit, she is scheduled to participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

News.Az