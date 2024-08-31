Azerbaijani swimmer wins silver at Paralympics in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue, News.az reports.

Today, Azerbaijani paraswimmer Raman Salei joined the competition.Our representative in the S12 category competes in the 100m backstroke. He led the group in the qualifying round with a time of 1:01.29. Salei, who finished second overall, advanced to the final. Our representative took second place in the final with a result of 1:00.67.

News.Az