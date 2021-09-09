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Paralympics
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Paralympics
Ukraine officials to boycott Paralympics over Russia entry
18 Feb 2026-16:50
Peter Rice tapped to lead 2028 LA Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies
24 Jul 2025-13:53
Azerbaijani swimmer wins silver at Paralympics in Paris
31 Aug 2024-19:27
Paris Paralympics kick off in City of Light
29 Aug 2024-00:07
Paralympics: Athletes from 180 countries will march through Paris
27 Aug 2024-21:11
Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete becomes winner of Tunis 2022 Grand Prix
28 Jun 2022-13:54
Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer claims world silver
13 Jun 2022-10:17
Azerbaijan names its Chef de Mission and flag bearer for Beijing 2022 Paralympics
17 Feb 2022-11:12
Azerbaijani athlete to compete at Beijing Paralympics
16 Feb 2022-09:51
863 people tested positive for COVID-19 during Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
09 Sep 2021-15:45
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