Azerbaijani tankers keep successful performance in International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani tankers successfully performed in the next stage of the Tank Biathlon competition, being held at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow within the International Army Games 2021, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The crew of the team successfully performed in the stage of the individual race.

Azerbaijani tankers, who destroyed targets with various maneuvers, took second place in the group.



The best at this stage were the Belarusian tankers, the third place was taken by the team of Serbia, and the fourth place was awarded to the team of Kazakhstan.

News.Az

