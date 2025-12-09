Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces hold cooperation meeting

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

A working meeting between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces was held in Baku under the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan.

The delegations discussed expanding joint exercises, exchanging expertise, and strengthening technical and operational collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish delegation received a briefing on the modernization of the Azerbaijani Army, ongoing Air Force reforms, and current activities. The meeting also featured extensive discussions on other key issues of mutual interest.

News.Az