Azerbaijani, NATO officials discuss expanding military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met on Tuesday in Baku with a delegation led by Rear Admiral Yusuf Karagülle, Deputy Chief of Staff of NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and Director of the Partnership Division, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO.

During the meeting, Hasanov highlighted that Azerbaijan’s relations with NATO play a key role in the professional development of military personnel on both sides, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. He also praised NATO’s global role in maintaining peace and security and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with the Alliance. The minister noted that additional forces have been pledged to NATO’s Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Joint Forces Unit.

In response, Karagülle welcomed the expansion of Azerbaijan–NATO relations and emphasized the country’s active role in NATO efforts to promote security and stability, including participation in crisis response operations. He also underlined that reciprocal visits and meetings held in various formats have been productive.

The meeting reviewed the current state and future prospects of military and military education cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, including upcoming plans.

The officials noted that, under the Partnership for Peace (PfP) Program, around 250 Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel have participated in 146 international events abroad, while 395 personnel took part in 33 NATO events organized within Azerbaijan.

They added that, as part of the 16th NATO Days in Azerbaijan, which will continue until December 12, the delegation will visit several military units and special-purpose educational institutions operating under the National Defense University.

News.Az