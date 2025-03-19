Azerbaijani, UK foreign ministers discuss regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with David Lammy, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation between the two countries, the current regional situation, and the ongoing reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The UK Secretary of State extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would continue to develop.

Minister Bayramov briefed his British counterpart on the current situation in the region and the peace process. He emphasized that although negotiations on the peace agreement text have concluded, an amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate claims against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a prerequisite for signing the negotiated text.

Additionally, Bayramov stressed the need to abolish the outdated and ineffective Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

