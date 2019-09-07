Azerbaijani youth to get opportunity to participate in STARTUP Day in Estonia

Azerbaijani youth to get opportunity to participate in STARTUP Day in Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deadline for submitting applications for participation in the third Republican Innovation Competition in Azerbaijan has been extended until Oct. 7, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Those willing to participate in the competition should submit their innovative ideas and projects covering various industries before the specified date. Applications are submitted on the platform “Ideya Banki”.

The winners will be awarded 5,000 manats for the first place, 3,000 manats for the second and 2,000 manats for the third place.

Winners will also get the opportunity to participate in the STARTUP Day program, which will be held in Estonia Jan. 29-31, 2020.

The Economy Ministry and the UN Office in Azerbaijan are the organizers of the competition.

($1= 1.7 manats on Sept. 7)

News.Az

News.Az